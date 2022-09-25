 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 25 September 2022

Update Notes for Sep 26

Share · View all patches · Build 9588485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Game setting will now save player adjusted window size
-Added 2560x1440 windowed mode
-Fixed earth sword attack visual bug

Changed files in this update

Depot 1866881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link