-Fixed Infinite fall in the Cavern
-Fixed New Game Button
-Edited Camera sensitivity
-Fixed glitch with object able to be picked up falling through floor
-Fixed Interact Button Sensitivity
Everett Isle update for 25 September 2022
New Patch
Changed files in this update