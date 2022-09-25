 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everett Isle update for 25 September 2022

New Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9588408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Infinite fall in the Cavern
-Fixed New Game Button
-Edited Camera sensitivity
-Fixed glitch with object able to be picked up falling through floor
-Fixed Interact Button Sensitivity

Changed files in this update

Depot 2097671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link