New Gun: Revolver

Update 1.26
New Content
- Added a new gun, the revolver! It does 75 damage, holds 6 bullets, fires every 0.4 seconds, has 100% accuracy at all times, has no movement penalty while reloading, and takes 3 seconds to reload. Look forward to a One in the Chamber gamemode in the future!
Changes
- Instead of setting damage multipliers in room settings, you can now set exact damage. This should make it easier to find out how much damage you're really giving weapons. Note that the shotgun's damage is only that much if all 9 pellets hit the target. Otherwise, it's a fraction with the resulting damage being the successful pellets hit dividided by 9.
- The logo in the main menu can now have its position be modified through a resource pack in the same way as in-game UI with a logo.json file
- The actual body of the red dot and reflex sights can now be changed through resource packs, with red_dot_body.png and reflex_body.png
- Fixed some geometry exploits on the map Streets
- Increased max FPS limit to 600
- The settings screen has been split into tabs instead of being one massive scrolling window
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where red dot and reflex reticles would dissapear when the player size room setting was too large
- XEO now has proper team spawns for team deathmatch
- Fixed a bug where the red dot and reflex reticle were not changed by resource packs
Changed files in this update