Zorbus update for 25 September 2022

Update notes for release 56.3

Build 9588400

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where flicking the switch in Sunrise rooms would not damage hostile, neutral undead. Now it deals energy-damage to hostile, neutral undead and holy-damage to evil undead. Doesn't damage undead companions. (thanks to Suejak for reporting)
  • Animal Friend can now try to tame foxes, jackals, and zorbos. (thanks to Suejak and others for reporting).
  • Halflings now get the Expert Trapper talent at 1st level.

