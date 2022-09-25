- Fixed a bug where flicking the switch in Sunrise rooms would not damage hostile, neutral undead. Now it deals energy-damage to hostile, neutral undead and holy-damage to evil undead. Doesn't damage undead companions. (thanks to Suejak for reporting)
- Animal Friend can now try to tame foxes, jackals, and zorbos. (thanks to Suejak and others for reporting).
- Halflings now get the Expert Trapper talent at 1st level.
Zorbus update for 25 September 2022
Update notes for release 56.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
