Search update for 25 September 2022

2022.09.26 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9588176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players, here is the content of this update:

1: Modify the character attack animation, and adjust the attack range

2: Replace part of the music

3: Fix some found problems

