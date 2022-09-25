Update - Cassette unit feature updates

Cassette unit feature updates.
- VIC-20 C2N cassette recorder got a working counter.
- It's now possible to rewind the tape to the beginning.
- Updates to counter and counter reset logic.
- Record multiple programs after another on the cassette.
- Load programs from different locations on the cassette.
Note! In case someone loves the tape handling too much, you may notice some funny/missing features.
- The actual tape inside the cassette still lacks the corresponding state/animation.
- Cassette can be fast forwarded to infinity.
- Computer reboot or cassette switch will reset the tape to the beginning.
Changed files in this update