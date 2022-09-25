 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breadbox update for 25 September 2022

Update - Cassette unit feature updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9588033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cassette unit feature updates.

  • VIC-20 C2N cassette recorder got a working counter.
  • It's now possible to rewind the tape to the beginning.
  • Updates to counter and counter reset logic.
  • Record multiple programs after another on the cassette.
  • Load programs from different locations on the cassette.

Note! In case someone loves the tape handling too much, you may notice some funny/missing features.

  • The actual tape inside the cassette still lacks the corresponding state/animation.
  • Cassette can be fast forwarded to infinity.
  • Computer reboot or cassette switch will reset the tape to the beginning.

Changed files in this update

Breadbox Content Depot 1770441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link