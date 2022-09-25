Fret Smasher Patch v0.35.1 A2

Change-log:
ADDITIONS
- Added Source sorting as requested on Discord (This is based on the song icon tag)
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing boss battles in Career Mode to not position the highways correctly
- Fixed an issue with random song causing a soft lock
- Fixed an issue with allow duplicate songs not being toggled correctly
- Fixed an issue with sort options menu not moving the height index correctly on first load
ADJUSTMENTS
- Tweaked song icon loading to check the song folder for icons before searching the icon folder
Changed files in this update