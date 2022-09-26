New Alpha 0.15 - ChangeLog

On September 26, 2022, a new version of Alpha 0.15 was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of a hydration control system and a large number of new sounds.

Full list of changes:

adding a hydration control system: The player character must drink any beverage once every 24 hours, otherwise after 24 hours he will start walking slowly and will not be able to do interactions with stoves, fireplaces, beds and repair items. This state ends with death after 6 hours. Hydration status is indicated by a droplet icon next to the health bar (a blue droplet means hydration and a red one means dehydration).

adding new sounds, such as the sound of eating, drinking, opening letters, snoring while sleeping, shopping, the sound when the door is closed, information about a new level, etc.

adding an artillery cannon on Moolow Isles.

adding the possibility of lighting cigarettes, which results in the loss of 50 life points with a coughing sound and information in the console.

after completing a mission for water suppliers in Yorkset, a barrel of water appears next to the player character's house

changed the name of the warning from "Warning" to " Attention"

a whole new look for Healthpak

Dr. Paul from Watown has white hair color, instead of white with a slightly pinkish tint

loading screen shows before loading a save

naming the Mountains on the Farlands scene and the mine entrance

addition of a corn farm in Moolow Isles and New Tolham

bug fix for not being able to walk in some parts of the power plant corridor, because boxes were covering them up

fixing a bug that allowed you to enter the full ocean in some places

NOTE: game saves from versions: 0.11, 0.12, 0.13, 0.14 work, you do not need to play from the beginning. The saves from the other versions still do not work and will not work, because they changed the save system in version 0.11 to the final one.