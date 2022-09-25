 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 25 September 2022

Version 1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9587937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Icy touch duration increased to 1.3
  • Trishot knockback reduced, but knockback now ignores friction
  • Removed health pack boost and heal pack heal from the upgrade and tradeoff reward pool
  • Added secondary reload time to tradeoff and upgrade reward pool
  • Increase kunai detection radius from 400 pixels to 1000 pixels
  • Kunai and Magic dagger now retarget the closest enemy to the player
  • Health regen buffed from 1hp/30sec to 1hp/25sec
  • Standard cube special gain reduced from 1.0 to 0.25
  • Red cube special gain to 0.5 (from 0.75)
  • Gravity cube special gain to 0.5 (from 0.65)
  • Survival Gold cube special gain to 0.5 (from 0.75)
  • Magic Dagger detection radius reduced from 400 to 375
  • Magic Dagger Acceleration increased from 3000 to 3500
  • Magic Dagger max speed from 1000 to 1250
  • Osiris guardian cube health now scales with OSIRIS
  • Adjusted secondary reload timer to fill instead of unfilling, making it more obvious when your secondary is ready
  • Damage with abilities now gives special charge
  • Special regen reduced from 1/5 seconds to 1/10 seconds
  • Special and secondaries will now automatically activate upon the cooldown ending if the button is held before the cooldown ends
  • The blackhole cursor can now spawn two black holes at the same time
  • Rift now triggers when enemies get close
  • Rift cooldown timer increased from 5 to 15 seconds
  • Rift cooldown timer now scales by 1.5 seconds per level (instead of 0.5 seconds)
  • Survival diamond health lowered from 1.0 to 0.5
  • Auto-attack is now on by default in survival
  • Slightly reduced survival blue diamond explosion radius
  • Survival Special events now scale quicker
  • Freeze special time slowdown increased from 50% to 80%
  • Rearranged the order of game modes on the title screen
  • Increased max survival upgrade points to 38
  • Increased Guardian cube knockback resistance in survival
  • Reduced survival blue diamond speed

Visual

  • Updated freeze special visuals
  • Adjusted Guardian cube visuals to improve visibility
  • Improved health and special meter visuals
  • Added health and special pack use particles
  • Improved player visuals
  • Improved visuals of special particles
  • Survival endless mode time now counts up from zero instead of just being invisible
  • Reduced player hit flash
  • Increased auto-attack indicator outline visibility
  • Reduced static noise intensity in survival

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where endless mode in survival would stop after 15 min
  • Fixed bug where "use special particles" would play when they weren't supposed to
  • Fixed bug where secondary aim visual would not disappear under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where damaging an already dead enemy would reduce special charge
  • Fixed crashes in minimalist graphics mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076852
  • Loading history…
Depot 2076853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link