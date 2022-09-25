Version 1.3.2

Gameplay
- Icy touch duration increased to 1.3
- Trishot knockback reduced, but knockback now ignores friction
- Removed health pack boost and heal pack heal from the upgrade and tradeoff reward pool
- Added secondary reload time to tradeoff and upgrade reward pool
- Increase kunai detection radius from 400 pixels to 1000 pixels
- Kunai and Magic dagger now retarget the closest enemy to the player
- Health regen buffed from 1hp/30sec to 1hp/25sec
- Standard cube special gain reduced from 1.0 to 0.25
- Red cube special gain to 0.5 (from 0.75)
- Gravity cube special gain to 0.5 (from 0.65)
- Survival Gold cube special gain to 0.5 (from 0.75)
- Magic Dagger detection radius reduced from 400 to 375
- Magic Dagger Acceleration increased from 3000 to 3500
- Magic Dagger max speed from 1000 to 1250
- Osiris guardian cube health now scales with OSIRIS
- Adjusted secondary reload timer to fill instead of unfilling, making it more obvious when your secondary is ready
- Damage with abilities now gives special charge
- Special regen reduced from 1/5 seconds to 1/10 seconds
- Special and secondaries will now automatically activate upon the cooldown ending if the button is held before the cooldown ends
- The blackhole cursor can now spawn two black holes at the same time
- Rift now triggers when enemies get close
- Rift cooldown timer increased from 5 to 15 seconds
- Rift cooldown timer now scales by 1.5 seconds per level (instead of 0.5 seconds)
- Survival diamond health lowered from 1.0 to 0.5
- Auto-attack is now on by default in survival
- Slightly reduced survival blue diamond explosion radius
- Survival Special events now scale quicker
- Freeze special time slowdown increased from 50% to 80%
- Rearranged the order of game modes on the title screen
- Increased max survival upgrade points to 38
- Increased Guardian cube knockback resistance in survival
- Reduced survival blue diamond speed
Visual
- Updated freeze special visuals
- Adjusted Guardian cube visuals to improve visibility
- Improved health and special meter visuals
- Added health and special pack use particles
- Improved player visuals
- Improved visuals of special particles
- Survival endless mode time now counts up from zero instead of just being invisible
- Reduced player hit flash
- Increased auto-attack indicator outline visibility
- Reduced static noise intensity in survival
Bugs
- Fixed a bug where endless mode in survival would stop after 15 min
- Fixed bug where "use special particles" would play when they weren't supposed to
- Fixed bug where secondary aim visual would not disappear under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where damaging an already dead enemy would reduce special charge
- Fixed crashes in minimalist graphics mode
