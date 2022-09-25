Localization + Balance Changes + Bug Fixes

New languages available :
- Français (French)
- Deutsch (German)
- 中文 (Simplified Chinese)
- 日本語 (Japanese)
[Changes]
- [Buff] The Void Scythe deals more damage, improved targeting (it tries to target enemies closer to the player)
- [Nerf] Spatiokinesis : Now reduces firerate
- [Visibility] Reduced the size of the ice shards
- [Visibility] Removed the screenshake when firing
- 14 min achievements changed to 15 min due to adding the boss fight
- [Nerf] Turrets' firerate reduced
- Knockback is smoother
[Bug fixes]
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to take damage while teleporting
- Fixed a bug that caused the spikes to activate when the player wasn't on top of them
- Fixed a bug that caused common cards in Lilith's booster pack to have the legendary cards aura
Join the discord to tell us feedback on the game : https://discord.gg/uNKqAxepke
