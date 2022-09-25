 Skip to content

Cult Of Babel : Prologue update for 25 September 2022

Localization + Balance Changes + Bug Fixes

New languages available :

  • Français (French)
  • Deutsch (German)
  • 中文 (Simplified Chinese)
  • 日本語 (Japanese)

[Changes]

  • [Buff] The Void Scythe deals more damage, improved targeting (it tries to target enemies closer to the player)
  • [Nerf] Spatiokinesis : Now reduces firerate
  • [Visibility] Reduced the size of the ice shards
  • [Visibility] Removed the screenshake when firing
  • 14 min achievements changed to 15 min due to adding the boss fight
  • [Nerf] Turrets' firerate reduced
  • Knockback is smoother

[Bug fixes]

  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to take damage while teleporting
  • Fixed a bug that caused the spikes to activate when the player wasn't on top of them
  • Fixed a bug that caused common cards in Lilith's booster pack to have the legendary cards aura

Join the discord to tell us feedback on the game : https://discord.gg/uNKqAxepke

