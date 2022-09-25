 Skip to content

Hexcross update for 25 September 2022

Quick feedback update

25 September 2022

Thanks to everyone who reached out and gave me feedback on what should be changed.

The things:
  • Added an FPS limit so that the game won't fry your cpu.
  • Added a number next to your cursor that tells you how many hexes you've selected.
  • You can now make the text on perfect levels move faster by holding space.
  • Added more achievements and fixed a typo.
  • Fixed a bug that occured when changing the size of a custom game.
  • Added screenshake on a wrong guess.
  • Changed the orange tint in the corners to a blue one.

