Quick feedback update

Thanks to everyone who reached out and gave me feedback on what should be changed.
The things:
- Added an FPS limit so that the game won't fry your cpu.
- Added a number next to your cursor that tells you how many hexes you've selected.
- You can now make the text on perfect levels move faster by holding space.
- Added more achievements and fixed a typo.
- Fixed a bug that occured when changing the size of a custom game.
- Added screenshake on a wrong guess.
- Changed the orange tint in the corners to a blue one.
Changed files in this update