Total Factory update for 25 September 2022

Minor balance tweaks and...

25 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash when upgrading some machines to the maximum level.
  • Increased enemy detection radius for allied mortars.
  • Increased damage from advanced projectiles and mines.
  • Reduced damage from enemy mortars to player buildings, allied bots, and allied mortars, turrets. The enemy mortars were really too strong.

