- Fixed a crash when upgrading some machines to the maximum level.
- Increased enemy detection radius for allied mortars.
- Increased damage from advanced projectiles and mines.
- Reduced damage from enemy mortars to player buildings, allied bots, and allied mortars, turrets. The enemy mortars were really too strong.
Total Factory update for 25 September 2022
Minor balance tweaks and...
Patchnotes via Steam Community
