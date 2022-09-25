 Skip to content

Bastide update for 25 September 2022

Version 0.4.10: Tree performance, rename villagers plus bug fixes.

Build 9587653

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Swap between different tree visuals for performance
  • Swap between low, medium, high and epic tree settings (Low setting provides new tree visuals that are low poly. Medium setting is the old game trees that provides better performance. High setting is a more high poly version of the current trees.)

  • You can now rename villagers (currently only their first name).

  • Pasture workers will now grab multiple eggs.

  • Added cheese to the market.

  • Changed the formula for how much food people grab at night.

  • Improved integrated fps counter calculations.

  • Increased the optional max fps from 200 > 300 (Mainly for testing purposes).

  • Corrected Huge stone house translation

  • Fixed house max food storage numbers.

  • Fixed forester referencing issue and workflow.

  • Fixed referencing issue with resources initial load.

  • Fixed bow amount ordered not updating on the hud.

  • Fixed market issue with shoes.

  • Fixed blacksmith visuals.

  • Fixed orchard worker not looking at the tree when harvesting.

  • Fixed flashing cold icon in between firewood usage at homes.

  • Fixed closing issue with villager hud.

  • Fixed fps option save and load.

