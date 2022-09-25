- Added percentage to nation stats on New Game panel.
- Added description text to nations on New Game panel.
- Added nations text to Guide.
- Increased Great Britain fort building cost.
- Fixed missing brig requirement for steamer upgrade.
Made Beaver update for 25 September 2022
Patch Notes for 1.0.10.183
Patchnotes via Steam Community
