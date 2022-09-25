 Skip to content

Made Beaver update for 25 September 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.10.183

Build 9587614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added percentage to nation stats on New Game panel.
  • Added description text to nations on New Game panel.
  • Added nations text to Guide.
  • Increased Great Britain fort building cost.
  • Fixed missing brig requirement for steamer upgrade.

