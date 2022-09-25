 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 25 September 2022

Content Patch #16 -- Hotfix #10

Share · View all patches · Build 9587588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where "overwrite" wasn't working when updating "saved_values"
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where "inherit_effects = false" was causing a crash on modded symbols

