RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.013

Balance
- Player character standard base health dropped from 100 to 80.
- Brutal difficulty - XP multiplier reduced from 2.0x to 1.5x.
- Brutal difficulty - instead of enemy damage 2.0x, it is now enemy health 1.5x and damage 1.5x.
- Casual difficulty - XP multiplier increased from 0.5x to 0.75x
- Casual difficulty - base health bonus is now 50 instead of 100.
- Weapon - Vengeance - base fire rate reduced from 2.5 to 2.0.
- Perk - Psi Mod - Dash Duration - now adds +8s to the cooldown in exchange for the +4s duration boost.
- Improved relative difficulty of ranged vs. melee enemies:
- Sentry Bot targeting range reduced from 9 to 6.
- Sentry Bot HP reduced from 175 to 150.
- Acid Ant targeting range reduced from 6 to 5.
- Acid Ant HP reduced from 25 to 20.
- Sand bug HP increased from 15 to 25.
- Space Ducks - HP increased from 15 to 25 (exception, these ranged enemies were actually a little too weak).
- Hellcrawler HP increased from 35 to 40.
- Infected Guard shooting burst time reduced from 1s-2s random range to 0.5s-1.5s.
- Infected Guard shooting delay increased from 3s-6s random range to 4s-6s.
- Infected Guard move speed reduced from 3.0 to 2.5.
- Infected Guard spawn rate reduced in Doomed/Escape.
Tweaks & Improvements
- The first weapon found in Story mode near the start is now always a Ballista. This also serves to make the weapon progression slightly more linear in Story mode, so that you don't discover a new random weapon right at the start.
- Slightly slowed down weapon progression in Story mode by reducing the number of random weapon crates in storage areas and secret areas.
- Tweaked the secret area near the lava river so that you can actually see where you are Shifting to, instead of your path being hidden below a rock.
- Moved the "Weapons" inventory item that shows total weapon capacity used, to the first slot in the inventory.
- Changed the "Weapons" inventory item icon to show the Sidekick pistol instead of three tiny weapons.
Performance
- Switched off a few excessive spotlights near the crash site (opposite side) to prevent frame rate drops.
- Removed light sources from the loot orb, enemy health orb and enemy shield orb.
Fixes
- Fixed Marksman Perk not showing Critical Hit probability boost in the character stats panel.
- When loading a saved character that still have legacy oxygen refills in their inventory, those will no longer take up hidden space.
Changed files in this update