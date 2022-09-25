 Skip to content

Rogue Shift update for 25 September 2022

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.013

Rogue Shift update for 25 September 2022 · Build 9587524

Balance

  • Player character standard base health dropped from 100 to 80.
  • Brutal difficulty - XP multiplier reduced from 2.0x to 1.5x.
  • Brutal difficulty - instead of enemy damage 2.0x, it is now enemy health 1.5x and damage 1.5x.
  • Casual difficulty - XP multiplier increased from 0.5x to 0.75x
  • Casual difficulty - base health bonus is now 50 instead of 100.
  • Weapon - Vengeance - base fire rate reduced from 2.5 to 2.0.
  • Perk - Psi Mod - Dash Duration - now adds +8s to the cooldown in exchange for the +4s duration boost.
  • Improved relative difficulty of ranged vs. melee enemies:
  • Sentry Bot targeting range reduced from 9 to 6.
  • Sentry Bot HP reduced from 175 to 150.
  • Acid Ant targeting range reduced from 6 to 5.
  • Acid Ant HP reduced from 25 to 20.
  • Sand bug HP increased from 15 to 25.
  • Space Ducks - HP increased from 15 to 25 (exception, these ranged enemies were actually a little too weak).
  • Hellcrawler HP increased from 35 to 40.
  • Infected Guard shooting burst time reduced from 1s-2s random range to 0.5s-1.5s.
  • Infected Guard shooting delay increased from 3s-6s random range to 4s-6s.
  • Infected Guard move speed reduced from 3.0 to 2.5.
  • Infected Guard spawn rate reduced in Doomed/Escape.

Tweaks & Improvements

  • The first weapon found in Story mode near the start is now always a Ballista. This also serves to make the weapon progression slightly more linear in Story mode, so that you don't discover a new random weapon right at the start.
  • Slightly slowed down weapon progression in Story mode by reducing the number of random weapon crates in storage areas and secret areas.
  • Tweaked the secret area near the lava river so that you can actually see where you are Shifting to, instead of your path being hidden below a rock.
  • Moved the "Weapons" inventory item that shows total weapon capacity used, to the first slot in the inventory.
  • Changed the "Weapons" inventory item icon to show the Sidekick pistol instead of three tiny weapons.

Performance

  • Switched off a few excessive spotlights near the crash site (opposite side) to prevent frame rate drops.
  • Removed light sources from the loot orb, enemy health orb and enemy shield orb.

Fixes

  • Fixed Marksman Perk not showing Critical Hit probability boost in the character stats panel.
  • When loading a saved character that still have legacy oxygen refills in their inventory, those will no longer take up hidden space.

