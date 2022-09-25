Atria 0.02

New stuff:
- AI scavs added
- New buildings on mars
- More portal palettes added
- Sniper nerfed
- Camera hacking system
- Customization menu
- Vehicles added
Upcoming:
- Caves
- New Planet
- More advanced survival systems
- Shootable light fixtures
- New Gamemode
