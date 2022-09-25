 Skip to content

Atria update for 25 September 2022

Atria 0.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New stuff:

  • AI scavs added
  • New buildings on mars
  • More portal palettes added
  • Sniper nerfed
  • Camera hacking system
  • Customization menu
  • Vehicles added

Upcoming:

  • Caves
  • New Planet
  • More advanced survival systems
  • Shootable light fixtures
  • New Gamemode

