Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 25 September 2022

Update V0.25-4:

Patchnotes
  • New Upgrade for Material Conversion displayed the wrong price
  • Main Screen has been slightly reworked to make it clear that New Game is actually an Hard Reset option when a save is detected (as well as removing the Start Muted)
  • Battle Map will now refresh when you reach Wave 50, unlocking the next Area Icon (removing the needs to open/close the window constantly)

