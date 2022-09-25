 Skip to content

AudioTheory Guitars update for 25 September 2022

AudioTheory Guitars version 2.3.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a very small update today. Here's what's changed:

  • Fixed Cm open chord
  • Added option to clear application data by holding shift whilst quitting from the options menu
  • Engine upgrade

