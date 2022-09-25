AudioTheory Guitars version 2.3.4

Just a very small update today. Here's what's changed:
- Fixed Cm open chord
- Added option to clear application data by holding shift whilst quitting from the options menu
- Engine upgrade
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a very small update today. Here's what's changed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update