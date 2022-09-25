 Skip to content

Matrix Brain Twister update for 25 September 2022

Update #13 - 25.09.2022

Update #13 - 25.09.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features
  • added support for 40 languages
  • added 8 new music tracks
  • added 9 new ambient sounds
  • added 1 new background
  • added 2 new lighting moods
  • added 2 new visual effects
  • added a new block style in two variants
New Requested Features
Fixed Bugs
  • added fonts to support more characters to show the complete player names on leaderboard
  • hints will be more compact and no longer reach screen end for better readability
  • music titles will keep their original name and will not be translated anymore
  • small rework on tutorial
  • small shadow optimizations
Fixed Reported Bugs
  • no bugs were reported

See the Preview Update #13 for more details.

