Update #13 - 25.09.2022

New Features
- added support for 40 languages
- added 8 new music tracks
- added 9 new ambient sounds
- added 1 new background
- added 2 new lighting moods
- added 2 new visual effects
- added a new block style in two variants
New Requested Features
- Wyvern-of-the-Rising-Sun suggested "Dragon" and "Meteor" as visual effect
Fixed Bugs
- added fonts to support more characters to show the complete player names on leaderboard
- hints will be more compact and no longer reach screen end for better readability
- music titles will keep their original name and will not be translated anymore
- small rework on tutorial
- small shadow optimizations
Fixed Reported Bugs
- no bugs were reported
See the Preview Update #13 for more details.
Changed files in this update