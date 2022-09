This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The item drop rate now varies depending on the Difficulty of the special zombie; the stronger the zombie, the higher the item drop rate.

Some special zombies now drop more specific items. For example, a police officer zombie will drop more ammunition.

