- [Perspective optimization] The camera is moved from the side to the back of the character
- [BUG Repair] Fix the bug that the death in the map scene caused the stuck after entering the battle
- [BUG Repair] Fixed the bug that the customs clearance interface could not be popped up after customs clearance
- [Bug Fix] The cards that can obtain cards are not obtained 3 times the number of cards after synthesizing the gold cards.
- [BUG Repair] Fixed the bug that the equipment effect was triggered twice
- [BUG Repair] Fix the bug that the new and old version archives are incompatible
- [BUG Repair] Repair the BUG that the mage moves too fast and causes multiple damages
- [Value adjustment] Reduce the probability of discarding cards, limiting skills, and imprisoning skills in the first two chapters
- [Interface optimization] Optimized the BUFF display interface
- [Difficulty Adjustment] In Chapter 1, monsters with more than 100 HP will have their HP reduced by 30%, and those with more than 50 armor will be reduced.
30% lower
- [New function] You can control whether to skip the title animation by setting
- [Mechanism optimization] The durability of equipment is now changed to be reduced only when attack cards are used
- [Numerical optimization] The default artifact of the mage is changed to "Blood Drinking Blue Medicine"
MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 25 September 2022
Version 0.6.1 updated
Patchnotes via Steam Community
