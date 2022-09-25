 Skip to content

MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 25 September 2022

Version 0.6.1 updated

Version 0.6.1 updated

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. [Perspective optimization] The camera is moved from the side to the back of the character
  2. [BUG Repair] Fix the bug that the death in the map scene caused the stuck after entering the battle
  3. [BUG Repair] Fixed the bug that the customs clearance interface could not be popped up after customs clearance
  4. [Bug Fix] The cards that can obtain cards are not obtained 3 times the number of cards after synthesizing the gold cards.
  5. [BUG Repair] Fixed the bug that the equipment effect was triggered twice
  6. [BUG Repair] Fix the bug that the new and old version archives are incompatible
  7. [BUG Repair] Repair the BUG that the mage moves too fast and causes multiple damages
  8. [Value adjustment] Reduce the probability of discarding cards, limiting skills, and imprisoning skills in the first two chapters
  9. [Interface optimization] Optimized the BUFF display interface
  10. [Difficulty Adjustment] In Chapter 1, monsters with more than 100 HP will have their HP reduced by 30%, and those with more than 50 armor will be reduced.
    30% lower
  11. [New function] You can control whether to skip the title animation by setting
  12. [Mechanism optimization] The durability of equipment is now changed to be reduced only when attack cards are used
  13. [Numerical optimization] The default artifact of the mage is changed to "Blood Drinking Blue Medicine"

