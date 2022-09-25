Versus. Hot Fix EA 0.2.9

We have made a few changes and bugfixes for you!
You can see the detailed patchnotes here:
Gamebreaking Bugs
- Team and Weapon Selection Tab gets now properly removed from the HUD
Overall / Quality of Life
- Added Hitmarker
- Fixed/Improved AKM Hit detection
- Changed AKM Firerate and Sound
- Changed MP6 Firerate
- Improved overall Hit detection of the Player Charakter
Convenie
- Fixed Landscape and Physicsmaterial
- Added Landscape details
Warehouse
- Optimzied and added Nanite-Meshes
- Fixed Lightmap issues
