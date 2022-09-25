 Skip to content

Versus. update for 25 September 2022

Versus. Hot Fix EA 0.2.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9586618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made a few changes and bugfixes for you!
You can see the detailed patchnotes here:

Gamebreaking Bugs

  • Team and Weapon Selection Tab gets now properly removed from the HUD

Overall / Quality of Life

  • Added Hitmarker
  • Fixed/Improved AKM Hit detection
  • Changed AKM Firerate and Sound
  • Changed MP6 Firerate
  • Improved overall Hit detection of the Player Charakter

Convenie

  • Fixed Landscape and Physicsmaterial
  • Added Landscape details

Warehouse

  • Optimzied and added Nanite-Meshes
  • Fixed Lightmap issues

Changed files in this update

