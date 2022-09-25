- Location "Madeira" - rebuild for a new rendering of the natural environment
- Correction of various errors with incorrect water display that occur in some players
- Correction of the rotation of the fishing rod when choosing a bait
- Other minor interface fixes (font, color, etc.)
Fisher Online update for 25 September 2022
Update 81.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
