Fisher Online update for 25 September 2022

Update 81.1

Update 81.1

Build 9586558

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Location "Madeira" - rebuild for a new rendering of the natural environment
  • Correction of various errors with incorrect water display that occur in some players
  • Correction of the rotation of the fishing rod when choosing a bait
  • Other minor interface fixes (font, color, etc.)

