Bug fix / Bug: Alternative Knight party's mana charge is 0
Updated Rain mechanic on map.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 25 September 2022
0.9.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fix / Bug: Alternative Knight party's mana charge is 0
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Transfinite Dungeon Playtest Content Depot 1878781
- Loading history…
Transfinite Dungeon Playtest Depot Linux Depot 1878782
- Loading history…
Transfinite Dungeon Playtest Depot MacOS Depot 1878783
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update