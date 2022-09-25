- Potato special ability icons in the map now refresh.
- Whack Soul limit has a message displaying the daily limit before it get reduced (later in the game you can do up to 280 whack game / day, this would be 14k soul if there were no limit)
- Total Residue created is now displayed upon opening the Cow factory shop
- After 3 Reincarnations, the 15 Min block-out timer is removed
- Added 2 Upgrades to reduce the Conversion of Material down by another 8 (4 in whack / 4 in residue)
- Added 1 Ascension milestone to reduce the Conversion of Material down by another 0.5 (at A1)
- In the 3k+ Talent tree, the point spent required will show the exact number you need to spend instead of the total
- Total Classes Level in Stats has been adjusted to use the Highest as well
- Changed an icon in the Residue shop (Enhancing Material quantity doubled when scraping an Equipment)
Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 25 September 2022
Update v0.25-3:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
