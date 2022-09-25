 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 25 September 2022

Update v0.25-3:

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Potato special ability icons in the map now refresh.
  • Whack Soul limit has a message displaying the daily limit before it get reduced (later in the game you can do up to 280 whack game / day, this would be 14k soul if there were no limit)
  • Total Residue created is now displayed upon opening the Cow factory shop
  • After 3 Reincarnations, the 15 Min block-out timer is removed
  • Added 2 Upgrades to reduce the Conversion of Material down by another 8 (4 in whack / 4 in residue)
  • Added 1 Ascension milestone to reduce the Conversion of Material down by another 0.5 (at A1)
  • In the 3k+ Talent tree, the point spent required will show the exact number you need to spend instead of the total
  • Total Classes Level in Stats has been adjusted to use the Highest as well
  • Changed an icon in the Residue shop (Enhancing Material quantity doubled when scraping an Equipment)

