Tiny Rogues update for 25 September 2022

Steam Integration Hotfix - V 0.1.5 V1

Build 9586350

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a major game breaking error where if the game wasn't able to initialize the Steam API successfully, after going from one floor to the next, the screen wouldn't fade back in, essentially making the game unplayable.

