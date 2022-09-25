Fixed a major game breaking error where if the game wasn't able to initialize the Steam API successfully, after going from one floor to the next, the screen wouldn't fade back in, essentially making the game unplayable.
Tiny Rogues update for 25 September 2022
Steam Integration Hotfix - V 0.1.5 V1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
