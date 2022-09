Share · View all patches · Build 9586347 · Last edited 25 September 2022 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi there, Feeliners!

3 items are added!!

Glass: Use this as Window and floor

Rug mat

Wooden board

To develop the Feelin world and increase the number of Feelin residents,

Please share your builds screen shots and please upload game-play movie onto YouTube/Twitch!

I'll keep continue to develop and update!

The next update will be green plant item addition!!

Yuuki