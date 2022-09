Share · View all patches · Build 9585881 · Last edited 25 September 2022 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

The game has been moved to a more recent version of unity!

Code optimization!

The game is way harder to lock up!

Tap spells are tappier!

Infest effect has a larger radius!

Bug Fixes!

Balance Changes!

I plan on doing more optimization soon!

Thanks everyone!