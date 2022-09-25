 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 25 September 2022

v0.69 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added zombie

Bugs:

  • Venom gland will now increase poison stacks with only one stack
  • When loading a monster girl, she will no longer learn skills she shouldn't know yet.
  • Heals that target bosses will now target their main stats instead of their position placeholders.
  • Dragon girls will now properly melt the frozen room event
  • Dragon girls will now ignore the collapsing floor event
  • Changed text of lightning to indicate it stuns on crit.
  • No longer shows the unconscious tutorial when you swap girl positions.
  • Removed an interaction that would randomly give focus to girls that dodge enemy attacks
  • Dragon passive will now properly increase strength and defense
  • Broodmother is no longer immune to burn and no longer benefits from dragon passive
  • Green overflow will now show healing numbers even if the target is at full health
  • Lifeforce no longer toggles back on whenever you load the game.
  • Fixed some dragon dialogue errors.
  • Monster girls will no longer only lose lifeforce in a dungeon if they faint in battle

Balance:

  • Death dialogue will now be decided based on trust rather than milestones.
  • Reduced the cost of consumables
  • reduced dodge/accuracy gold scaling of the dragon passive
  • Skip turn now gives 10 instead of 5 energy.
  • Reduced gold earned from lead bar
  • Frog ring now gives more buffer
  • Bleed, Poison, and Burn are no longer blocked by armor
  • Buffer no longer blocks helpful statuses
  • Green overflow has been buffed to be in line with other healing skills
  • Slime girls will now slow attackers if hit in the Front position

