v0.69 Patch Notes

New:
- Added zombie
Bugs:
- Venom gland will now increase poison stacks with only one stack
- When loading a monster girl, she will no longer learn skills she shouldn't know yet.
- Heals that target bosses will now target their main stats instead of their position placeholders.
- Dragon girls will now properly melt the frozen room event
- Dragon girls will now ignore the collapsing floor event
- Changed text of lightning to indicate it stuns on crit.
- No longer shows the unconscious tutorial when you swap girl positions.
- Removed an interaction that would randomly give focus to girls that dodge enemy attacks
- Dragon passive will now properly increase strength and defense
- Broodmother is no longer immune to burn and no longer benefits from dragon passive
- Green overflow will now show healing numbers even if the target is at full health
- Lifeforce no longer toggles back on whenever you load the game.
- Fixed some dragon dialogue errors.
- Monster girls will no longer only lose lifeforce in a dungeon if they faint in battle
Balance:
- Death dialogue will now be decided based on trust rather than milestones.
- Reduced the cost of consumables
- reduced dodge/accuracy gold scaling of the dragon passive
- Skip turn now gives 10 instead of 5 energy.
- Reduced gold earned from lead bar
- Frog ring now gives more buffer
- Bleed, Poison, and Burn are no longer blocked by armor
- Buffer no longer blocks helpful statuses
- Green overflow has been buffed to be in line with other healing skills
- Slime girls will now slow attackers if hit in the Front position
