- Added game controller input and a game controller model (table).
- Fixed a mapping issue with the Numpad divide and multiply keys in the 77k keyboard model
- Fixed the problem that the software was blurry in high DPI screens
- Fixed a crash on software startup with no display content caused by the last update
CatTuber update for 25 September 2022
0.4.4 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
