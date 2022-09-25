 Skip to content

CatTuber update for 25 September 2022

0.4.4 Update

Build 9585790

  • Added game controller input and a game controller model (table).
  • Fixed a mapping issue with the Numpad divide and multiply keys in the 77k keyboard model
  • Fixed the problem that the software was blurry in high DPI screens
  • Fixed a crash on software startup with no display content caused by the last update

