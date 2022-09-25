 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 25 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.24

Share · View all patches · Build 9585716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: It was not possible to transfer crew from a ship that didn't have an operational command room.
  • Bugfix: Ships with "Barbarian" allegiance would shoot at their own crew.
  • Bugfix: Right-clicking and dragging on an enemy ship that is already being attacked would glitch and set the attack distance extremely close if the Shift key was held or the "always show command handles" setting was enabled.
  • Bugfix: Mining Lasers were unintentionally able to rotate while firing when using Direct Control Mode.
  • Bugfix: The "Acquire N of X" resources mission objective was including all in-transit resources of any type, not just the required type.
  • Bugfix: When transferring or trading resources to another ship or station, crew on your own ship weren't smart enough to pick up resources from storages without doors.
  • Bugfix: Manual resource transfers or trades from ships weren't being properly canceled when the source ship jumps out or is otherwise removed from the game if at least one crew on that ship had already picked up the resources.
  • Bugfix: FlipWhenLoadingIDs wasn't working for any part metadata such as toggle states or targets.
  • Possible fix for nuke explosions glitching into enemy ships.

