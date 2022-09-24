 Skip to content

The Zachtronics Solitaire Collection update for 24 September 2022

UPDATE: Fixing a Mac-specific hang when starting the game

Last edited by Wendy

This update fixes a Mac-specific hang when starting the game.

It also adds some black bars when zoom is enabled on non-16:9 displays.

