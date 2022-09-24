UPDATE: Fixing a Mac-specific hang when starting the game

This update fixes a Mac-specific hang when starting the game.
It also adds some black bars when zoom is enabled on non-16:9 displays.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This update fixes a Mac-specific hang when starting the game.
It also adds some black bars when zoom is enabled on non-16:9 displays.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update