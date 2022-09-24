 Skip to content

Game Dashboard update for 24 September 2022

Update v1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9585233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Regular update with some new features that took precedence due to user feedback:

  • Added full DirectX 8 support. Requested by Anonymous.
  • Improved DirectX 9 support with uncommon configurations (e.g. hardware acceleration disabled).
  • Added basic GPU fan speed control (by fixed percentage), for quick in-game adjustments. Requested by Michael. More elaborate control options may be added later, depending on user interest.
  • Improved input handling in specific cases (e.g. activating within Nvidia Ansel).
  • Improved responsiveness of some GUI items displaying hardware status.
  • Small miscellaneous fixes and optimizations.

