Update v1.2.2

Regular update with some new features that took precedence due to user feedback:
- Added full DirectX 8 support. Requested by Anonymous.
- Improved DirectX 9 support with uncommon configurations (e.g. hardware acceleration disabled).
- Added basic GPU fan speed control (by fixed percentage), for quick in-game adjustments. Requested by Michael. More elaborate control options may be added later, depending on user interest.
- Improved input handling in specific cases (e.g. activating within Nvidia Ansel).
- Improved responsiveness of some GUI items displaying hardware status.
- Small miscellaneous fixes and optimizations.
Changed files in this update