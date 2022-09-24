September 24th, 2022 - Updates

Important update today.
- Owner can be assigned a staff position if Show Owner option is selected. Show player set to default at setup screen but for existing games can also be turned on via the options screen. You can assign your owner to a staff job from the Character screen (drop-down in the top-right corner).
- Clicking on player or pet movement button toggles it on and off - this is to prevent the movement icon from appearing when using mouse to pan the map
- Guns can be equipped to other staffers (smaller guns for servers, prostitutes, croupiers, and piano players while larger caliber firearms can be assigned to bartenders and bouncers).
- Cannot regale someone with already maximum opinion
- Fixed bug with piano player not moving properly when piano moved
- Fixed bug with door deletion - deleting wall above door will now delete door and wall
- Fixed bug with cannot afford label showing when building wall over other item
I'll be taking a bit of a rest and then more to come!
Changed files in this update