 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 24 September 2022

Patch 13

Share · View all patches · Build 9585081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Feature: Added new weapon, Lightning wand.
  • Bug Fix: Lightning strike blessing now deals damage again.
  • Improvement: Fire wands, fire bomb now is spawned at wands position.
  • Improvement: Changed Lightning Shot skill icon.
  • Improvement: Made all existing lightning in the game more purple.
  • Improvement: Lightning strike blessing now makes sound.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link