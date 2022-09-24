- New Feature: Added new weapon, Lightning wand.
- Bug Fix: Lightning strike blessing now deals damage again.
- Improvement: Fire wands, fire bomb now is spawned at wands position.
- Improvement: Changed Lightning Shot skill icon.
- Improvement: Made all existing lightning in the game more purple.
- Improvement: Lightning strike blessing now makes sound.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 24 September 2022
Patch 13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
