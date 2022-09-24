More comfortable controls

In this version we have made some changes of the controls to make it more comfortable to play.
What's new:
- Now you can go inside the table to make it comfortable to line up the shot in any position
- Orbit around the cue ball is now has a fixed distance
- Now you can set the laydown height in your right palm
- Now you can set the orbit distance in your right palm
- The automatic recenter is removed. Now you can recenter yourself manually on the top-right corner icon of your palm. We recommend using it when you find some strange behaviors.
Changed files in this update