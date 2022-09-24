 Skip to content

The Rack update for 24 September 2022

More comfortable controls

Build 9585074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this version we have made some changes of the controls to make it more comfortable to play.

What's new:

  • Now you can go inside the table to make it comfortable to line up the shot in any position
  • Orbit around the cue ball is now has a fixed distance
  • Now you can set the laydown height in your right palm
  • Now you can set the orbit distance in your right palm
  • The automatic recenter is removed. Now you can recenter yourself manually on the top-right corner icon of your palm. We recommend using it when you find some strange behaviors.

