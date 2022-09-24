RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.012

SHIELD/OXYGEN TOTAL OVERHAUL
- The oxygen timer mechanic has been completely removed from the game.
- Instead, the blue bar below health now represents your Shield.
- When your Shield energy drops below 10%, you health is reduced when you take a hit.
- Enemy Orbs now charge Health and Shield, instead of Health and Oxygen.
- You can fully recharge your Shield by purchasing a Power Cell in the shop, or by finding it in a loot crate.
- Max health has been reduced to take into account the protection from the Shield.
- All oxygen-related Perks have been modified to no longer relate to oxygen. In some cases, Perks have been disabled.
- Shield-related Perks are in the works, and will drop in the next release.
- The Heal Psionic ability has been replaced by the Dome Psionic ability. This is similar to the previous Lv2 Heal that created an invulnerability dome around the character, but now works across Lv1 to Lv3, with no healing. This change was made to prevent standing around for extended periods of time using Heal until max health is reached.
- All oxygen related loot and items have been removed from the game world, inventory and shop interface.
- Character stats has to be reworked to remove oxygen related stats. Critical hit probability is now a stat. Oxygen depletion rate no longer exists. It now works as follows:
- Combat - Increased aiming accuracy. Get more critical hits.
- Endurance - Increased health. Stagger less when taking hits.
- Agility - Move faster. Reload faster.
- Psi - Access more powerful abilities with reduced cooldowns.
Balance
- Due to Critical Hit probability now being a stat, the Critical Hit perk has been renamed to Marksman, and now gives a +1% Critical Hit probability per direct hit.
- Added 1 spare life to Hard difficulty, with checkpoints (solo mode).
- Doomed mode - dropped first wave total enemies from 12 to 6.
- Doomed mode - dropped first wave simultaneous enemies from 4 to 3.
- Doomed mode - dropped the spawn rate of the Acid Ants (ranged acid guys).
- Reduced the engagement range of the Infected Guard enemies from 6m to 5m.
Fixes
- Don't sell Nano-storage items in Doomed/Escape mode. There is no point, as there is no inventory management.
