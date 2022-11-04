 Skip to content

89 update for 4 November 2022

tiny little update - version 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9584824

Patchnotes via Steam Community

the first patch is out, 1.01! this little patch fixes a single bug, now the menu music doesn't reset once you leave and re-enter the menu. a decently large update will be coming out later this month! p.s. the soundtrack will also be released here on steam in a few days.

