Total Factory update for 24 September 2022

Patch Notes v.120.29

Patch Notes v.120.29

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A full-fledged settings menu has been added to the game, it contains two sections:

  • Key binding menu.
  • Menu with graphic settings and sound settings (so far there are few options).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132571
