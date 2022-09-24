Patch Notes v.120.29

A full-fledged settings menu has been added to the game, it contains two sections:
- Key binding menu.
- Menu with graphic settings and sound settings (so far there are few options).
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A full-fledged settings menu has been added to the game, it contains two sections:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update