今天更新游戏之后进不去的问题说明

有些朋友在今天更新之后，以前的存档会进不去。
这是我今天更新出的Bug，等我今晚再更新一次，更新后应该就好了。
如果发现游戏进不去，可以第一时间联系我QQ：1025966822。
我有时候搞得太晚，脑子僵硬了，会出现意想不到的Bug，向遇到Bug的朋友道歉了。
