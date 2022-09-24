 Skip to content

英雄黄昏 update for 24 September 2022

今天更新游戏之后进不去的问题说明

英雄黄昏 update for 24 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

有些朋友在今天更新之后，以前的存档会进不去。

这是我今天更新出的Bug，等我今晚再更新一次，更新后应该就好了。

如果发现游戏进不去，可以第一时间联系我QQ：1025966822。

我有时候搞得太晚，脑子僵硬了，会出现意想不到的Bug，向遇到Bug的朋友道歉了。

