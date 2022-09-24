Hotfix 0.6.1.3b

QoL
- Triple Artificer's Katana explosion visual duration
Changes
- Triple Artificer's Katana explosion knockback value
- Double Artificer's Katana Slash knockback value
Fixes
- Font alignement in chinese for stats menu
