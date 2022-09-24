 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 24 September 2022

Hotfix 0.6.1.3b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL

  • Triple Artificer's Katana explosion visual duration

Changes

  • Triple Artificer's Katana explosion knockback value
  • Double Artificer's Katana Slash knockback value

Fixes

  • Font alignement in chinese for stats menu

