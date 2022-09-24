SubBuild 2022.9.24

Changes :
- Rendering : tuned a lot of stuff so everything should be more visible when playing in the dark, late in the day, and on the side opposite the sun on mid-day
- Stadium : can now play at 19.00 & 20.00
Bug Fixes :
- Rendering : Camera's Force Sun in the Back wasn't working with the new Time of Day option
- Stadium : fixed a few micro-tiny holes in several stadiums' walls that were making rays of light around the court when playing late in the day
- Match : the number of games to trigger the tie-break was still also used as the number of games in the last set
- Modding : the line judges were always getting the default position on Modded stadiums, instead of the stadium's specific position
- Modding : now all NPCs have a unique name, so they can be moved around if wanted
