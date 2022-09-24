 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 24 September 2022

SubBuild 2022.9.24

Share · View all patches · Build 9583545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes :

  • Rendering : tuned a lot of stuff so everything should be more visible when playing in the dark, late in the day, and on the side opposite the sun on mid-day
  • Stadium : can now play at 19.00 & 20.00

Bug Fixes :

  • Rendering : Camera's Force Sun in the Back wasn't working with the new Time of Day option
  • Stadium : fixed a few micro-tiny holes in several stadiums' walls that were making rays of light around the court when playing late in the day
  • Match : the number of games to trigger the tie-break was still also used as the number of games in the last set
  • Modding : the line judges were always getting the default position on Modded stadiums, instead of the stadium's specific position
  • Modding : now all NPCs have a unique name, so they can be moved around if wanted

Changed files in this update

Tennis Elbow 4 Content Depot 760641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link