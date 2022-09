Share · View all patches · Build 9583497 · Last edited 24 September 2022 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Temple Pack has been added!

With a lot of objects, 2 walls , 2 floors & 1 fence.

Added Snapping in object movement.

Toggle with Shortcut "H" or from menu near sphere.

With this enabled, object will move inline with the grid.

Other fixes