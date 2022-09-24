 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 24 September 2022

Update 1.53-4 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the issue that the handguns don't seem to have any meaningful recoil
  • Fixed a bug with using repair kit where you could use the entire stack of repair kit, only to gain the durability from one repair kit
  • Being drunk now affects aiming

