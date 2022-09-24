- Fixed the issue that the handguns don't seem to have any meaningful recoil
- Fixed a bug with using repair kit where you could use the entire stack of repair kit, only to gain the durability from one repair kit
- Being drunk now affects aiming
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 24 September 2022
Update 1.53-4 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
