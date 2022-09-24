DON'T STOP, YOU'LL DIE! v0.1.3 Minor Update

GAMEPLAY:
- Mark the Merc now has a special RMB ability - it's a damn airstrike!
WEAPONS:
- Added a Revolver; it's a fine weapon for a cowboy!
ITEM SHOP:
- Removed the "Stink Bomb" item due to an animation bug.
- Removed the "Tombstone" item due to it's functioanlity being inconsistant.
AUDIO:
- Removed Enemy Shot sfx due to consistent audio bug.
- Fixed weapon shot sfx overlapping (this has created an audio bug when multiple fire rate buffs are stacked - I am currently working on a fix for this).
UI:
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from quitting to the main menu from the game over screen.
- Tweaked the HUD to allow for the character ability slider.
- Changed the way the remaning enemies alive counter is displayed.
- Changed the Game Win and Game Over UI to look a little cleaner.
Changed files in this update