DON'T STOP, YOU'LL DIE! update for 24 September 2022

DON'T STOP, YOU'LL DIE! v0.1.3 Minor Update

24 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY:

  • Mark the Merc now has a special RMB ability - it's a damn airstrike!

WEAPONS:

  • Added a Revolver; it's a fine weapon for a cowboy!

ITEM SHOP:

  • Removed the "Stink Bomb" item due to an animation bug.
  • Removed the "Tombstone" item due to it's functioanlity being inconsistant.

AUDIO:

  • Removed Enemy Shot sfx due to consistent audio bug.
  • Fixed weapon shot sfx overlapping (this has created an audio bug when multiple fire rate buffs are stacked - I am currently working on a fix for this).

UI:

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the player from quitting to the main menu from the game over screen.
  • Tweaked the HUD to allow for the character ability slider.
  • Changed the way the remaning enemies alive counter is displayed.
  • Changed the Game Win and Game Over UI to look a little cleaner.

