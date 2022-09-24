Strange lands 0.7 update

The full list of changes includes:
Migrated to .Net 6
- This brings a number of advantages, not the least of which is improved performance
Migrated Fixed Function Pipeline code to Modern OpenGL
- Improved Lighting effects
- Improved anti aliasing
Better error reporting
Potentially breaking changes
- Strange lands now requires "Visual C++ Redistributable 2015" to be installed in order to run.
- Controller support has been almost entirely rewritten to make use of newer libraries; I expect this to continue to work as before, but there is potential for undetected bugs.
- Strange Lands now requires a 64 bit environment
