 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Strange Lands update for 24 September 2022

Strange lands 0.7 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9582494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The full list of changes includes:

  • Migrated to .Net 6

    • This brings a number of advantages, not the least of which is improved performance

  • Migrated Fixed Function Pipeline code to Modern OpenGL

    • Improved Lighting effects
    • Improved anti aliasing

  • Better error reporting

  • Potentially breaking changes

    • Strange lands now requires "Visual C++ Redistributable 2015" to be installed in order to run.
    • Controller support has been almost entirely rewritten to make use of newer libraries; I expect this to continue to work as before, but there is potential for undetected bugs.
    • Strange Lands now requires a 64 bit environment

Changed files in this update

Strange Lands Content Depot 1360261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link