Patch Notes v0.05r7 Early Access - 9.23.2022

Features:
- Pass rush moves. Press L2 and R2 to do them. Hard cuts give you a slight speed boost, so try cutting and then pressing L2 or R2 fight off a block or knock down your blocker.
- Main menu redesign. Its looking spiffy. Still a work in progress.
- Undershirts on players.
- Turf tape on players.
- Customizable accessory colors.
Bug Fixes:
- Players can now catch the ball out of bounds.
- Leaving/Ending game saves teams that were played in game.
- Fixed issues with replay post process interface.
- Fixed inside jersey number color on custom texture jerseys.
Tweaks:
- More lighting adjustments. Its looking good.
- Increased max kickoff angle
- Adjusted SSAO for more glorious cheap fake shadows.
- 3D grass now has too much AO so consider keeping it off. Added “Experimental” tag to Grass in settings.
- 3 minute quarters set as default
- DynamicBone is now on by default.
Changed files in this update