Football Simulator update for 24 September 2022

Patch Notes v0.05r7 Early Access - 9.23.2022

Patch Notes v0.05r7 Early Access - 9.23.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Pass rush moves. Press L2 and R2 to do them. Hard cuts give you a slight speed boost, so try cutting and then pressing L2 or R2 fight off a block or knock down your blocker.
  • Main menu redesign. Its looking spiffy. Still a work in progress.
  • Undershirts on players.
  • Turf tape on players.
  • Customizable accessory colors.

Bug Fixes:

  • Players can now catch the ball out of bounds.
  • Leaving/Ending game saves teams that were played in game.
  • Fixed issues with replay post process interface.
  • Fixed inside jersey number color on custom texture jerseys.

Tweaks:

  • More lighting adjustments. Its looking good.
  • Increased max kickoff angle
  • Adjusted SSAO for more glorious cheap fake shadows.
  • 3D grass now has too much AO so consider keeping it off. Added “Experimental” tag to Grass in settings.
  • 3 minute quarters set as default
  • DynamicBone is now on by default.

