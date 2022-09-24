Version 1.1.0r is Live!

Good evening Avalicians! We wanted to push out one last update tonight to address savefile corruption, this should hopefully make it less likely that saves will be eaten up by unexpected closures of the application. We also have a fix for an audio glitch introduced by Titan Armor's new phase, some balance changes to Astral Golmech that should make the fight more consistent, and other minor fixes.

General

Edited the saving method to use a FileStream with parameters to forgo caching and write into the file immediately, hopefully reducing the probability of corrupting a save file. This change required going to full .NET 2.0 API compatibility, which increased the game's filesize by approximately 10 MB.

Fixed the continue screen not checking for the No Stocks brave stone to be equipped when returning to the stage.

Fixed a stale badge-related error that would sometimes make taking photos impossible and making the photo menu's HUD disappear.

Badge notifications in Pause Menu should no longer have their screen time pause with the game.

The Challenger badge will no longer be awarded if the player only had Time Limit as their only brave stone and didn't meet its time requirements.

Fixed the Speed Hunter badge not considering the amount of collected crystals, and had an incorrect comparison sign in its time condition.

Shenlin Park

Edited some open-air areas when the player could escape the confines of the layer switching and remain in the background of the level.

Added collision to the underside of one specific area under one of the pipes to prevent the player going into the background.

Lowered the water level by 40 pixels, and lowered water-containing walls in the background as well as the smaller boats to match.

Edited the collision shape of one of the smaller boats to make it a bit more curvy and less sharp on bits on the left.

Set drawing order of another boat to prevent the Jaw Drop above it from being obscured by the boat's visuals.

Battlesphere

Fixed an issue in the boss rematches where Serpentine would always taunt the player when knocked out even if they weren't fighting Titan Armor.

Shuigang

The lighthouse lift now follows the player, similarly to the elevators in the Battlesphere lobby.

Tidal Gate

Fixed camera malfuctions at the end of the boss fight.

Slight adjustment to the platforms just before the boss fight to hide empty visuals.

Refinery Room