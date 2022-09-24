Version 0.3 Update Notes

A new build will be available shortly after this announcement with all of the following. The new modes are still rough around the edges and there may be some bugs.

New Game Modes

Zombies ate my Friends

This mode is a fun and silly mode with a fast-paced theme. If you are familiar with the old Zombies Ate My Neighbors game on the NES then you'll understand the concept of this mode. While it has similar systems it also has unique systems to help it stand apart.

This update has one level to play, a very short level with all the features.

More levels will be added along with a special unlockable console for returning to levels you completed.

Haunted

This mode focuses on investigation and exploration with some minor combat here and there.

The level is large consisting of four houses, a shack, a small hospital, and a large graveyard with a church.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug with destructible doors not breaking

Tweaks

Tweaked some random locations for spawned spawners

Notes

This is the last update with new modes before the Launch

More levels will be created for most modes except Haunted

The new modes are still very early and may have bugs and not be feature complete

Check the links below to some videos made to help with each mode (not flashy videos, basic and to the point)

Thanks for playing, please provide as much feedback both good and bad it will help further develop the game.